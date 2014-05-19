Cowboys 'still hopeful' Kyle Orton will play in 2014

If he chooses to retire, Orton would be obliged to return $3 million of a $5 million signing bonus he received from Dallas in 2012, one core reason he might be reluctant to call it quits. If he shows up in poor shape, the Cowboys can shave $3.25 million off their cap by cutting Orton after June 1, but that would leave Big D one snap away from starting the super-shaky Brandon Weeden.