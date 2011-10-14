Cowboys' Ryan learned valuable lesson after Megatron chatter

Even when Rob Ryan says he's not talking about something, he's really still talking about something.
The NFL's loudest assistant coach was at it again on Friday when asked about his thoughts on Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker.
"I'm afraid to comment on wideouts," the Cowboys' defensive coordinator jokingly told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram on Friday. "Apparently, I don't know anything."
Ryan, of course, is referring to the regrettable bulletin board material he provided to the Detroit Lions when he insinuated Dez Bryant and Miles Austinwere better receivers than Calvin Johnson.
Ryan was forced to eat his words when Johnson hauled in two touchdown passes, including the game-winner in Detroit's 34-30 Week 4 victory in Big D. Afterward, Lions coach Jim Schwartz said he was thankful to have game's third-best receiver on his team.
"I'm not going to compare anybody anymore, even though Dez Bryant did catch two TD passes, same as the other guy," Ryan said. "But I've given that up."
When it comes to talking, the Ryan family will never give up. They're like the T-1000 of talk. Just relentless.