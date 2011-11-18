Cowboys' Ryan doesn't think Broncos' offense can work in NFL

Perhaps it's just the effects of spillover familial mourning, but Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan isn't a believer in the Denver Broncos' new offense under Tim Tebow.
"I don't like it because it's college football," Ryan said Friday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We're getting a lot of two tight ends blocking for empty sets. Who would have ever thought that? This is the NFL. Those teams don't win."
Or do they? The Broncos have won four of five games since Tebow took the reigns in Denver, including a 17-13 comeback victory over Rex Ryan and the New York Jets on Thursday night.
"Thanks for pointing that out," Ryan said to a reporter who pointed out his twin brother's shame the previous evening. "The guy made a hell of a play, though, didn't he?
"Just a second. I'll take a knee myself."