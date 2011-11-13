Cowboys ride Romo and Murray to get back in playoff hunt

Since Ryan is the NFL's version of the Big Lebowski, you can guess no white Russians were spilled on that front. But thanks to some impressively sharp play in back-to-back weeks, Dallas is now 5-4 and firmly entrenched in the NFC playoff picture. Plenty of credit belongs to DeMarco Murray, who has been doing a killer Adrian Peterson impression for a month now. But the Filthy Four doffs its filthy cap to one Antonio Ramiro Romo, whose outrageous first half (18-of-19, 237 yards, three touchdowns) stole the show in a romp of the fading Bills.