Cowboys release Caleb Hanie; Amobi Okoye to NFI list

The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday released a backup quarterback and shelved a "walking miracle" to start the season.
The team announced that Caleb Hanie has been cut as Big D whittles its way down to the 75-man roster limit by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
The Cowboys also placed defensive tackle Amobi Okoye on the reserve/non-football injury list, giving the defender more time to work into football shape. Okoye is recovering from a "one-in-a-million" disease that submerged him in a lengthy coma and left the lineman 80 pounds lighter.
Not so with Hanie, who failed to secure an active-roster spot behind Tony Romo and backup Brandon Weeden. Hanie now moves to the league's short list of emergency passers that teams will consider if disaster strikes.