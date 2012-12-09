Cowboys rally for emotional victory over Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The grieving Dallas Cowboys rallied for a significant win on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-19 on Dan Bailey's 40-yard field goal as time ran out.
Dallas overcame a nine-point deficit in the closing minutes behind Tony Romo, who held his hand over his heart during a moment of silence to honor teammate Jerry Brown before the kickoff.
Brown died in an auto accident early Saturday. Defensive lineman Josh Brent, who was driving, remained in jail in Irving, Texas, charged with intoxication manslaughter.
The Cowboys (7-6) learned about Brown's death on their flight to Cincinnati on Saturday. Coach Jason Garrett told his team that the best way to honor him was to play well in a game with playoff implications for both teams.
