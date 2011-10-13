Cowboys QB Romo not concerned with criticism by Sanders

Deion Sanders was pushing people out of the way to get off the Tony Romo bandwagon after the Cowboys quarterback's fourth-quarter collapse against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.
This doesn't bother Romo, who hit the Hall of Famer with his very own H.O.P. during a chat with reporters Thursday.
"Every once in awhile, you hear things that come out, but that's not something you search out," Romo said. "I mean, honestly, Deion is welcome to his own opinion about stuff. Deion's Deion. He is what he is."
The Hall of Fame cornerback, now an NFL Network analyst, buried Romo in a postgame commentary on the night of Oct. 4, calling him a statistical quarterback who is "not the guy that can take you where you want to go."
"This team is going to win a Super Bowl at some point," he said. "And it's going to be exciting when that time comes.
"And when we look back, we know who was on what side of the fence during the tough moments. That's exciting for us as competitors knowing that we get a chance to get better and go out there and have a chance one day."
When asked about his health, Romo said his rib injury continues to improve, and he'll once again wear a Kevlar vest and receive a pain injection before the Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Patriots.