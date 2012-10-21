Cowboys' Phil Costa diagnosed with sprained ankle

The Dallas Cowboys center was carted off the field in Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers with what appeared to be a serious right ankle injury. The Cowboys announced that Costa is out and will not return.
Costa was taken down by a chop block during a fumble-recovery runback by linebacker Luke Kuechly. The Charlotte Observer reported that Panthers coach Ron Rivera ran on the field to alert game officials and the Cowboys' sideline.
UPDATE: Costa has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and could be available for next Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.