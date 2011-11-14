Cowboys owner Jones doesn't think Murray needs to carry load

"I'm not at all caught up in this 'who the lead is' and 'who the lead isn't,' " Jones said. "I know what Felix can do, too, and I'm excited about what we got ahead of us this year. And (third-string back Phillip) Tanner, Tanner is a guy I don't feel the least bit concerned about when he's got the ball. I think he makes yards after being hit, and that's a good thing for us. I like our running backs."