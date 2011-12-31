Cowboys owner: Bryant paid debt to New York investment firm

If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is to be believed, maybe Dez Bryant doesn't owe all that money to the company that helps celebrities procure awesome things.
We learned this week that Endurance Capital Fund, a New York-based investment firm, planned to sue the wide receiver for failing to repay half of a $100,000 loan.
Jones says Bryant -- who's already dealt with two prior lawsuits under similar circumstances this year -- is even-steven.
"I've got some familiarity with the details, quite a bit familiarity with the details of this business that he had this week off the field," Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM on Friday (via ESPN.com). "I would say that that is the reason you have disagreements. I know firsthand that the bill was paid and accepted, so I can't say and wouldn't say any more about that."
There's speculation Bryant could be served with the lawsuit at the Cowboys' hotel in New Jersey this weekend. Dallas will play the Giants for the NFC East title on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.