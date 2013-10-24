Cowboys, Lions, Dolphins will play in London in 2014

We learned earlier this month that the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders will host home games at London's Wembley Stadium next season.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday, from London, that the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins will voyage across the pond for the 2014 International Series. The Jaguars will host the Cowboys; the Falcons will host the Lions; and the Raiders will host the Dolphins.
Dates for the games will be set at a later time.
"Our fans in the UK continue to demonstrate their passion for more football," Goodell said in a statement released by the league. "Next year for the first time we will play three regular-season games in London. We have scheduled three attractive games with four teams playing in their first International Series game. The growing enthusiasm for the NFL internationally is exciting and we look forward to continuing to respond to this interest in our game."
The Jaguars will host the San Francisco 49ers in London on Sunday and have committed to play a home game at Wembley in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Next season will mark the first time the Falcons, Cowboys, Lions and Raiders will play overseas.
The International Series has heightened the UK's interest in the NFL, with a current fan base of more than 12 million. Television ratings also are on the rise with a marked increase in interest on Sundays and during the Super Bowl.