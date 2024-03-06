Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown 'more hungry' after missing rookie campaign

The Cowboys expected the Texas product to jump into the fray in his first season, but his injury was one of many that sideswiped the Dallas defense in 2023. Overshown said that having his first season cut short before it started makes him more motivated in rehab.

"More hungry," he said. "All of the excitement that was built up in year one is still in there. It's ready to be unleashed on people. The glimpse that y'all got last year, you should expect 10 times more than that. This ACL injury will not be an excuse for anything going into the season at all. I'm gonna be ready to play and [fans] should expect that."

The Cowboys' linebacker crew struggled last season due to injuries -- Leighton Vander Esch missed all but five games -- and ineffective play. Overshown's healthy return could be a massive boost to the group, with LVE potentially retiring.