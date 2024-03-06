Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown 'more hungry' after missing rookie campaign

Dallas Cowboys 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown expected to play a key role as a rookie before his first campaign was upended by a preseason torn ACL.
Heading into Year 2, the linebacker is on pace to be ready by training camp.
"We're pushing right at six months out," Overshown said on Tuesday, via Nick Harris of the team's official website. "Everything is going good. We're starting to move around. We're ahead of the curve. It's just a process. ... This isn't what my rookie year was supposed to be, but you get up and you do it every day."
The Cowboys expected the Texas product to jump into the fray in his first season, but his injury was one of many that sideswiped the Dallas defense in 2023. Overshown said that having his first season cut short before it started makes him more motivated in rehab.
"More hungry," he said. "All of the excitement that was built up in year one is still in there. It's ready to be unleashed on people. The glimpse that y'all got last year, you should expect 10 times more than that. This ACL injury will not be an excuse for anything going into the season at all. I'm gonna be ready to play and [fans] should expect that."
The Cowboys' linebacker crew struggled last season due to injuries -- Leighton Vander Esch missed all but five games -- and ineffective play. Overshown's healthy return could be a massive boost to the group, with LVE potentially retiring.
Given Dallas' salary cap situation, the Cowboys will need a boost from draft picks and young players like Overshown holding down critical roles in 2024.