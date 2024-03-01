Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer ran some of the top-tier defenses in the NFL during his stints as DC in Dallas (2000-2006), Cincinnati (2008-2013), and head coach in Minnesota (2014-2021). However, his scheme differs from the aggressive attacking style Dan Quinn employed with the Cowboys. Quinn's defensive produced big plays and turnovers, but wasn't always the most consistent, particularly against the run.

With Zimmer taking over in Big D, Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, is out to find playmakers who fit the new defense in 2024.