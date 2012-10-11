Cowboys' Lawrence Vickers takes on Ravens' Ray Lewis

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled against the run this season, but linebacker Ray Lewis says that won't be the case against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
"You see me. I stay ready for whoever," Vickers told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Names don't scare me, man. Teams don't scare me. I'm a man before anything. So I let other men just talk. See me in between those lines. That's how I get it down. Like that."
Vickers spent five years with the Cleveland Browns, facing Lewis twice a season. Lewis often backed up his talk in those efforts, but he hasn't been himself this season facing the run. He was pushed around against Jamaal Charles and the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, and his leaner frame -- a boost in defending the pass -- doesn't help against bag-of-bricks fullbacks like Vickers.
"I played against them my whole career," Vickers said. "I'm still here, standing tall, still mean, still stiff. They are going to have to jump me. You feel me. They are going to have to jump me, man. That's what it's going to be. I'm coming with it. They know I'm coming with it. I know they're coming with it. Let's meet in the lines. That's just how it goes."
Ray talks a lot. Vickers talks a lot. We can't wait for Sunday.