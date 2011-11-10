Around the League

Presented By

Cowboys' Jones tore down childhood home of Bills' Jackson

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 02:02 PM

One spot in the southeast corner of Cowboys Stadium literally will feel like home to Bills running back Fred Jackson this Sunday.

Confused? Don't be. Our friends at BuffaloBills.com can explain.

You see, right in that area of Jerry's World is where Jackson's childhood home once stood (we're not kidding) -- that is until Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tore it down to build his own $1.3 billion home for his team.

The Jackson family home wasn't the only one swept aside, though. Plenty of other folks suffered the same fate.

This all happened in 2004, when Jones was planning where to build his palatial football palace and happened to settle on the Arlington neighborhood where Jackson grew up. At the time it happened, Jackson was paying his dues playing for the Sioux City Bandits of the National Indoor Football League.

One might think Jackson would be bitter about this. Hardly. He's pretty excited to return for the critical showdown against the Cowboys, whom he and his family rooted for during his childhood. Right when he walks into the building, he'll be trying to map out the old neighborhood.

"Definitely during pregame," Jackson said, "when I'm out there getting loose, trying to figure out, piece it together, you know, 'This is my friend Jason's house, would be right here where I am now.' Things like that, I'm sure, will be going through my head during pregame, and I'll definitely be looking for stuff like that."

Don't get too nostalgic, though, Fred. You have a big game to play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.