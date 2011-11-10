Cowboys' Jones tore down childhood home of Bills' Jackson

One spot in the southeast corner of Cowboys Stadium literally will feel like home to Bills running back Fred Jackson this Sunday.
You see, right in that area of Jerry's World is where Jackson's childhood home once stood (we're not kidding) -- that is until Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tore it down to build his own $1.3 billion home for his team.
The Jackson family home wasn't the only one swept aside, though. Plenty of other folks suffered the same fate.
This all happened in 2004, when Jones was planning where to build his palatial football palace and happened to settle on the Arlington neighborhood where Jackson grew up. At the time it happened, Jackson was paying his dues playing for the Sioux City Bandits of the National Indoor Football League.
One might think Jackson would be bitter about this. Hardly. He's pretty excited to return for the critical showdown against the Cowboys, whom he and his family rooted for during his childhood. Right when he walks into the building, he'll be trying to map out the old neighborhood.
"Definitely during pregame," Jackson said, "when I'm out there getting loose, trying to figure out, piece it together, you know, 'This is my friend Jason's house, would be right here where I am now.' Things like that, I'm sure, will be going through my head during pregame, and I'll definitely be looking for stuff like that."
Don't get too nostalgic, though, Fred. You have a big game to play.