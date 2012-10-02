Cowboys' Jerry Jones not worried about Tony Romo

"I like where we are with Romo at quarterback," Jones said on Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "No one learns more from his experiences than Tony. This time last year with Detroit in the fourth game, point noted. He came back and never played better. I think the Detroit game had something to do with that. If we can get the same kind of response he had last year when he had a downer. If he can come back and do that we will be fine."