Cowboys' Jerry Jones not worried about Tony Romo

For people who picked Tony Romo to be the NFL MVP this season (Dan sheepishly raises hand), Monday night was not promising.
Romo threw five interceptions in a 34-18 loss to the Chicago Bears. Two went back for touchdowns. Romo didn't get much help from his receivers, but that crooked number will chase the quarterback throughout Dallas' bye week.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was obviously disappointed by his team's showing in prime time, but he made it clear that Romo is the least of his problems.
"I like where we are with Romo at quarterback," Jones said on Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "No one learns more from his experiences than Tony. This time last year with Detroit in the fourth game, point noted. He came back and never played better. I think the Detroit game had something to do with that. If we can get the same kind of response he had last year when he had a downer. If he can come back and do that we will be fine."
Romo will always be a polarizing figure, but it's lazy to put Monday's stinker on his shoulders entirely. Romo will get better, because he's an excellent quarterback. The Cowboys as a whole represent a greater mystery.