Cowboys' Jenkins expects to be out 3 weeks; Lee to wear cast

The Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan might have bruised egos after giving up 34 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but injuries to two starters could be a bigger concern.
Cornerback Mike Jenkins told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he probably will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Sean Lee told the newspaper that his status for this Sunday's game is uncertain. Lee said if he does play against the Seattle Seahawks, he will wear a cast on his left wrist.
"We'll see," Lee said when asked if he would play. "I don't know for sure what the plan is this week, but I'm definitely going to try to see and work with the doctors and just see how it heals and go from there."
Jenkins went down during the second half, telling the Star-Telegram that he was injured while running on a deep coverage route. Jenkins also has battled a shoulder injury and a stinger this season.
Lee went down with the wrist injury in the first half.
Punter Mat McBriar plans to see a specialist for the nerve problem in his left foot and ankle. McBriar didn't play in the second half Sunday.