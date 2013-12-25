Around the League

Cowboys' Jason Garrett: Tony Romo still 'day to day'

Published: Dec 25, 2013 at 07:32 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

During Monday's news conference, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the team would evaluate quarterback Tony Romo's herniated disk on a "day-by-day" basis.

Tony Romo

Speaking to reporters again on Wednesday, Garrett reiterated that Romo is "day to day" leading up to Sunday night's season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Romo was not at team meetings Wednesday because he was getting treatment.

Earlier this week, the Cowboys brought in a quartet of veteran quarterbacks -- David Carr, Caleb Hanie, John Skelton and Tyler Thigpen -- for tryouts, but all of them went unsigned. One of the prospective signal-callers told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that the Cowboys' decision was based on the idea that Romo is going to try to play Sunday.

This might represent some optimism that 41-year-old Jon Kitna was signed for practice, rather than have him actually play against the Eagles. It also indicates the team is taking the same stance privately as it is taking publicly -- holding out hope for Romo's return.

"He is fighting through it, going through the treatment process," Garrett said. "He's a tough guy. ... He doesn't seem overly comfortable."

Although Romo is seeing an "army of guys," Garrett emphasized that the Cowboys never would compromise his long-term health.

Rapoport reported Tuesday that Romo was administered an epidural shot to reduce pain, as the Cowboysstill are holding out hope that their starting quarterback can defy the odds and suit up for the win-and-in contest.

Nothing has changed on that front.

Perhaps the most interesting item from Wednesday's presser was Garrett's revelation that it was a retired Jon Kitna who reached out to the Cowboys, not the other way around.

As Rapoport points out, the high school at which Kitna teaches will reconvene on Jan. 2. If Dallas makes the playoffs, Kitna's class might need a substitute.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" delivered a Christmas gift, analyzing the chaotic playoff picture in both conferences.

