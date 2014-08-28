Cowboys' Jakar Hamilton suspended four games

Defensive back Jakar Hamilton has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Hamilton, who played in three games in his rookie season last year, will be eligible to return to the team's active roster following the Week 4 game against the Saints. He can still play in Thursday's preseason finale versus the Broncos.
Hamilton's suspension is the second that the Cowboys' secondary has endured this month, as cornerback Orlando Scandrick was also suspended four games for a PED violation earlier in August.