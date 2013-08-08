Cowboys hold off mistake-prone Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brandon Carr returned an interception 49 yards for a clinching touchdown, and the Dallas Cowboys beat Eli Manning for the first time at their fancy $1.2 billion stadium with six takeaways in a 36-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Manning threw three touchdown passes to Victor Cruz and had the Giants in position for a comeback despite the flurry of mistakes.
But with the Giants trailing 30-24, a pass from Manning went off the hand of running back De'Rel Scott into Carr's arms. The cornerback beat Manning down the sideline for Dallas' second defensive touchdown with 1:50 remaining.
The Giants and Manning won in their first four trips to Arlington, including the stadium's first regular-season game in 2009.
