Cowboys' George Selvie, Orlando Scandrick fined for hits

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas defenders George Selvie and Orlando Scandrick have been fined by the NFL for hits in the Cowboys' loss to the Chicago Bears.
Scandrick said Wednesday was docked $21,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears receiver Brandon Marshall. The cornerback drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on the first play of the fourth quarter in Monday night's 45-28 Bears victory.
Selvie was fined for a hit below the knees against Chicago quarterback Josh McCown in the second quarter. The defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer. Selvie didn't specify the amount but said he planned to appeal the fine.
