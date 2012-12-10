Cowboys eye breath-analyzer device for players' cars

The single-car accident that took the life of Dallas Cowboys practice-squad player Jerry Brown Jr. and led to teammate Josh Brent's arrest raises questions about how the NFL can better prevent alcohol-related tragedies.
With memories of their fallen teammate still fresh on their minds, the Cowboys are looking into using SafeKey, an electronic device that prevents vehicles from starting when a driver is impaired, Jarrett Bell of USA Today reported.
The SafeKey attaches to a key ring and forces drivers to pass a breath test before the vehicle will start. The device typically is issued to those people with drunk-driving offenses, but Cowboys consultant Calvin Hill says the team is "considering" it for all players.
"Obviously, we do whatever we can do," Hill said. "I don't know what more we can do. We're always examining and going over things."
The NFL Players Association might have their own thoughts about such an extreme measure, but the union didn't respond to USA Today's request for comment.
The NFL has offered its players multiple avenues to prevent what happened this weekend, and it likely would not stop short of doing more. The SafeKey route is one idea on the horizon, and who can blame the Cowboys for taking a look?