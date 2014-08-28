Cowboys expect four-game suspension for Josh Brent

Brent was the driver in a Dec. 2012 car accident that killed his friend and ex-college teammate, former Cowboys practice squad linebacker Jerry Brown. He retired before the 2013 season and was later convicted of intoxication manslaughter, serving five months in jail and 45 days in a drug and alcohol rehab center. He has remained in the Dallas area, and the Cowboys have said they will welcome him back to the team once his situation is resolved by the league.