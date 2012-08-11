Cowboys exec: Morris Claiborne has to 'get out there'

Jones' frustration is understandable. Claiborne was the shiniest toy under the offseason Christmas tree and the team would really like to play with it. But any notion of there being any "can't make the club in the tub" ramifications for a first-round pick is silly. Even with Mike Jenkins on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Dallas has enough depth to get through the first part of the preseason without Claiborne, who they'll need to be healthy when the real season gets underway on Sept. 5.