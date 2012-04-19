Cowboys, Eagles might both covet DT Michael Brockers

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles don't meet for the first time until Nov. 11, but a showdown at Radio City Music Hall is already brewing between the two rivals.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday that both the Cowboys and Eagles could be eyeing LSU defensive tackle Michael Brockers in the first round. Dallas (picking 14th) and Philadelphia (one pick later) are both very high on Brockers and both have needs along their interior line.
La Canfora calls the potential NFC East showdown an "interesting flashpoint" of the draft. We reached out to him for more of his thoughts.
"Teams see a lot of value in Brockers, you can move him around like a Richard Seymour-type," La Canfora told Around The League. "Dallas and Philly have spent a lot of time with him."
The draft board remains extremely fluid, presenting a multitude of scenarios.
"With Buffalo and Arizona willing to drop down to get an offensive lineman, there's a potential for a trade," La Canfora said. "Also, if the Rams were in a trade-down scenario, again, I think Brockers would be very much in play."
At 6-5 and 320 pounds, Brockers has awesome size and is known as a good and powerful tackler. He also possesses versatility, with the ability to play both inside and outside. He didn't put on a show at the combine, but his upside has at least two teams salivating over his potential.