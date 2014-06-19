Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Contract talks 'not a distraction'

The Dallas Cowboys have hinted for months that a fat, new contract will eventually be handed to Dez Bryant.
Everyone from coach Jason Garrett to team vice president Stephen Jones has pointed to the star wide receiver as the type of player the organization wants to keep in Big D deep into the future.
With NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noting that preliminary talks are underway with Bryant's camp, the pass-catcher isn't sweating the timeline.
"It's not a distraction," Bryant told NFL Media's Desmond Purnell on Wednesday. "Like I said before, the work that I put in, it will speak for itself; in the weight room, on the field and all of that. I go out for what's deserving and I'm just going to keep going out there working, grinding and let it come to me."
With Bryant set to earn $1.78 million in the final year of his rookie deal, Dallas has the option to slap the franchise tag on its prized wideout next offseason. That would surprise us, though, considering owner Jerry Jones' penchant for handing out hillsides of money to the veterans he favors.
Keeping an eye on what Denver ultimately pays Demaryius Thomas, Bryant is a solid bet to make north of $12 million annually, with a payday that should make Brandon Marshall's three-year, $30 million contract look like loose change.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys make the case that multiple teams have closed the gap on the Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC.