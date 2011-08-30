Cowboys, Colts could be left out of the mix come playoff time

The Giants also had 10 wins to join the Bucs in the woulda-coulda-shoulda made the playoffs House of Blues last season. This time around, the Cowboys could be one of those teams. Dallas will be improved but being consistent enough to stay in the mix with the wealth of potentially good teams in the NFC could prove daunting. The defense is still a work in progress, the Cowboys don't have a running back that can stay healthy and the offensive line is still being formulated.