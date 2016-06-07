Cowboys' Byron Jones, Ezekiel Elliot among potential breakout stars of 2016

Published: Jun 07, 2016 at 05:59 AM

Five first-time Pro Bowlers who had breakout seasons in 2015 will be featured in the next installment of NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2016."

Looking ahead to the coming season, who will be the NFL's next breakout star?

"Top 100 Players of 2016" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network until the full list has been revealed. The conversation continues on the "Top 100 Players Reaction" show, which airs immediately after at 9 p.m. ET.

Byron Jones showed a lot of promise in his rookie season. He has the athletic talent to match up with receivers and even tight ends at times because of his body type. The free safety can jump out of the gym and made some big plays a year ago for the Cowboys. On top of that, the guy is tough. He dislocated his knee and casually popped it back in right there on the field. I believe he's on the verge of being a Pro Bowl and All-Pro player. Ryan Shazier is a very talented linebacker for the Steelers. He can cover, blitz, pass rush and tackle. However, his issue has been staying healthy. He played in nine games in his rookie season (2014) and 12 in his second (2015). If Shazier can stay on the field for an entire season, I think he'll be a first-time Pro Bowler.

I'd compare this kid to Emmanuel Sanders. When Sanders was in Pittsburgh, he was banged up and was unable to reach his full potential. Now in Denver, he's staying healthy and producing major numbers because of it. Shazier is capable of doing the same. The rookie wide receiver is a tremendously gifted and talented player. Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner wants to throw the ball deep. He has a quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater who is capable of throwing it down the field and now, Bridgewater has a receiver who will, no matter if he's covered or not, come down with the ball. Treadwell knows how to catch the rock in a crowd.

The Vikings' defense is good enough to give the offense a lot of opportunities. I predict that Treadwell will have 50 or more catches, and Minnesota hasn't had a consistent, dominant receiver maybe since Randy Moss. I'm not saying Treadwell is Moss but he can dictate coverage and demand the ball like Moss did. Ronald Darby has the skill set to be a top-notch cornerback in this league and had a solid start to his career in 2015. The entire Buffalo defense will be more comfortable in Rex Ryan's scheme, leading the guys up front to take some pressure off the secondary. The Bills have a lot of talent in their defensive backfield -- safeties Aaron Williams and Corey Graham, cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- and the youngster out of Florida State might be the most talented one of the group. I'm predicting Ezekiel Elliott will be a breakout star from Day 1 of his NFL career. He has a perfect blend of power, agility and elusiveness, and his skill set is a complement to the rest of the Cowboys' offense. With Romo's recent injuries, the Cowboys won't want him standing in the pocket. Therefore, they will lean on the run game like they did with DeMarco Murray in 2014.

I played for Dallas offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and know the type of personnel he is excited to game plan around. Elliott is the type of player Linehan wants -- and will -- feature.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW