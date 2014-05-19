Cowboys' Brandon Carr wants to 'take over' NFL

"I'm trying to take over the league," Carr said Sunday from the "Taste of the NFL" event to tackle childhood hunger, per the team's official website. "I get emotional when I say that, because I'm, like, dead serious. I've been playing this game for six years now. I'm just ready to make that jump and become that shutdown corner."
Carr added that he lost 10 pounds in his effort to improve. Two years into his five-year, $50.1 million contract, Carr isn't exactly coming off a stellar season. Pro Football Focus ranked him its 59th corner last year, and he allowed the third-most catches in the NFL.
Carr often struggled against bigger, playmaking receivers -- his three worst games last season coming against Denver, Detroit and Chicago. However, Carr believes that playing more man-to-man coverage under new defensive coordinator Rob Marinelli will be beneficial.
"That's the plan," Carr said, per the Dallas Morning News. "As this thing gets on a run, we'll see how it shakes out, but we just want to be in a position to win ballgames. We felt like we disappointed ourselves last year. We've got a big chip on our shoulders. But last year is the past, and it's time for us to clean the slate and get ready to play this year."
The latest "Around The League Podcast" plays the post-draft version of the game "What's More Likely" and breaks down all the latest news.