Courtney Upshaw of Baltimore Ravens loses 20 pounds

Courtney Upshaw's weight became a storyline of the Baltimore Ravens' offseason when the second-year pro acknowledged a "personal issue" led to his weight jumping to 285 pounds.
Upshaw played most of his rookie season in the 270-pound range, prompting Ravens coach John Harbaugh to tell reporters that the linebacker "eats too much." Now, it appears Upshaw has taken steps to rectify the situation.
The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that Upshaw has lost 20 pounds and is down in the 275-pound range, according to the owner of the training center where the linebacker has worked out this summer.
"Courtney has been very consistent and has dropped about 20 pounds from 295 pounds and has been fluctuating between 275 pounds to 278 pounds," said Troy Jones, the owner and head trainer of TZ Sports in Eldersburg, Md. "He's been very dedicated. He has a great work ethic, he works extremely hard. He's a quiet guy. When Courtney makes up his mind, he doesn't hesitate. He'll pass the conditioning test. Courtney is very explosive."
A second-round draft pick a year ago, Upshaw might be asked to work both inside and outside in 2013. But first, he must pass his training-camp conditioning test, which he failed his first time as rookie. Hovering away from the 300-pound neighborhood certainly will help on that front.