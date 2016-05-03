Court grants Tom Brady extension to appeal suspension decision

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Brady could have until May 23 to decide whether to ask for a rehearing in front of the same three-judge panel or a new hearing -- called "en banc" -- in front of the entire circuit.
The court ruled 2-1 on April 25 ruled that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was within his rights to suspend Brady for four games for his role in using improperly inflated footballs in the January 2015 AFC championship game.
Brady was given two weeks to appeal. But since then, he has added top lawyer Ted Olson to his team.
Olson has experience arguing in front of the Supreme Court, including in the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election. Olson was also involved in the case that overturned California's ban on same-sex marriages.
