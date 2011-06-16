Counting down the seven members of the NFL Justice League

Published: Jun 16, 2011 at 08:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

The Green Lantern might be the most anticipated summer blockbuster, even surpassing my excitement for The Hangover Part II. And since we gave a nod to the latter with a look at the ultimate wolf pack, it only makes sense to compose our list of NFL superheroes.

The only catch: Not only will we keep this limited to the DC Universe, for which the Green Lantern was created, we will focus solely on original members of the Justice League.

I am so excited, but before we go, I have to give a special shout-out to Craig Ellenport, TD St. Matthew-Daniel and comedian Ron Swallow for helping me get my inner geek on.

Bonus: Serena Williams as Wonder Woman
Who else in the NFL could possibly play the Amazon Princess? And if you are not familiar, Williams is a minority owner with the Miami Dolphins. That might make the NFL connection a bit of a stretch, but this seems to be a no-doubter. And yes, she makes a better Wonder Woman than Fergie.

And without further ado …

6. Ray Lewis as the Martian Manhunter
The Martian Manhunter is a respected leader among all of his peers. Something that certainly could be said about Lewis, who has become the voice of reason in the NFL. Some of Martian Manhunter's abilities are superhuman strength, speed, shape shifting and durability.

5. Leonard Pope as Aquaman
Aquaman figured to be a tough fit, but Pope answered the call of duty recently when he rescued a drowning boy at a Georgia pool party. Pope truly is a hero as he proved to be more predictable than a fictional character.

4. Chris Johnson as the Flash
As arguably the fastest player in the NFL, Johnson seems like a lock to be the Flash. Johnson also carries many of the same characteristics of the Flash, being the young guy of the Justice League, being flamboyant and a little bit of a goof-off.

3. Peyton Manning as Batman
Manning and Bruce Wayne both were born into money and the family background helped their careers. Neither Manning nor Batman has superhuman strength -- both must rely on focus and cunning. Like Batman, Manning is always well prepared with a plan and a backup plan, and there is nothing you can do to rattle him (at least not in the regular season). Manning has sought vengeance on the NFL for the way it treated his father, just like Wayne became a vigilante to avenge the death of his father.

2. Tom Brady as Superman
Superman is the face of the Justice League, much like Brady is the face of the NFL as the league's MVP. And if Brady is Superman, then Gisele is our Lois Lane. Which of course, means that Bridget Moynahan is Lana Lang. And it's just like the DC Universe, where Lang always seemed like a better choice than Lane.

And now the real question: Who is the Green Lantern?

1. Aaron Rodgers as the Green Lantern
Hal Jordan was just another jet fighter pilot until the ring gave him mystical powers. And Rodgers was just another good quarterback until he acquired a ring -- a Super Bowl ring. That ring gave Rodgers superhero status. The power of the Green Lantern's ring is only limited by his imagination, and he can take many shapes. Much like Rodgers' game, where he can beat you as a passer or runner. But above all, he always remains cool under fire.

Did Adam miss the invisible jet with his take on the Justice League? Let him know via Twitter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.
news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.
news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.
news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.
news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.
news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.
news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.
news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.
news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.
news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?
news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.
news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW