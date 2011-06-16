Counting down the seven members of the NFL Justice League

3. Peyton Manning as Batman

Manning and Bruce Wayne both were born into money and the family background helped their careers. Neither Manning nor Batman has superhuman strength -- both must rely on focus and cunning. Like Batman, Manning is always well prepared with a plan and a backup plan, and there is nothing you can do to rattle him (at least not in the regular season). Manning has sought vengeance on the NFL for the way it treated his father, just like Wayne became a vigilante to avenge the death of his father.