Could Tebow create a historic QB controversy with Jets?

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Moments after Tim Tebow was traded to the Jets, I want to believe that Neil O'Donnell had a moment of joy, knowing he was no longer in the bottom two for worst quarterbacks to ever play for the team. Then he called up Browning Nagle, and the two went out for a celebratory dinner.

Now Mark Sanchez and Tebow will engage in a quarterback controversy that will no doubt spill off the field into their personal lives, too. Like can't you imagine Tebow "accidentally" leaving his phone open on his desk during the quarterback meeting flashing a photo of him and Kate Upton. And hey, I applaud such action. All is fair in love, war and quarterback controversies. Sanchez will respond by posing in GQ. Oh wait, he always does that.

But how will this play out? Will it be like an NFL's version of "The Hunger Games"? Well, we just need to look back in history at some of the greatest quarterback controversies of all time.

First, a few honorable mentions:

Vince Ferragamo/Pat Haden: Ferragamo led the L.A. Rams to their first and only Super Bowl, but Haden got his job back to start the 1980 season. Still wasn't as bad as trading Jaws in 1977 because of Haden.

Joe Gilliam and Terry Bradshaw: Bradshaw actually started the team's first Super Bowl season on the bench.

Phil Simms/Jeff Hostetler: The Giants had to chose between two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

Doug Williams/Jay Schroeder: This battle was so contentious, Williams refused to leave Super Bowl XXII, even though he was injured and the game was well in hand.

Norm Van Brocklin/Bob Waterfield: The duo actually split time at quarterback for L.A. Rams in the 1950s. Hey, maybe Rex Ryan will give that a shot this year.

Tebow/Kyle Orton: This is worth mentioning because fans bought a billboard.

Trent Dilfer/Casey Weldon: The two got into a fist fight on the golf course.

Eli Manning/Kurt Warner: Overlooked here, Warner and the Giants started 5-2 and were in a playoff contention when he was benched for Manning.

And without further ado ...


  • Roger Staubach and Clint Longley

Staubach actually was challenged twice during his Hall-of-Fame career, first by Craig Morton (who was eventually sent out to Denver) and then by Longley, who had come to save the day when Staubach was injured against the Redskins on Thanksgiving in 1974. But Longley's career with the Cowboys ended in disgrace when he got into a fight with Staubach on the practice field. Staubach's superiority on the field translated into fisticuffs, too, as he humbled the young quarterback by sending him packing -- literally (Longley ended his career with San Diego).

     </div> 
    </div>

*
Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe

Brady was the story of 2001, but some fans forget he was injured in the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers, and it was Bledsoe (who lost his job earlier in the season) who would lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth. Coach Bill Belichick stuck with his young quarterback for the Super Bowl, and he would go on to orchestrate one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.

     </div> 
    </div>

*
Doug Flutie and Rob Johnson

You've heard of quarterbacks losing their job to injury, but how many guys can say they lost their job because the coach was resting him for the playoffs? That's what happened to Flutie, who was rested in the final game of the 1999 season, and watched as Johnson started the team's playoff game in Tennessee. And it would have taken a miracle for that not to work, and oh wait, that's what happened. Flutie eventually won out in 2000, but neither him nor Johnson was long for Buffalo after.

     </div> 
    </div>

*
Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

There wasn't much of a controversy when Favre was at the top of his game. But once he retired, the Packers moved on. Favre didn't, and when he wanted to come out of retirement (which seemed like only 10 minutes later than his initial decision), he was stunned the Packers wanted to go with Rodgers. Favre went on to be traded to the Jets (wait a minute) and eventually played his final two seasons with Minnesota. Rodgers went on to be the best quarterback in the NFL.

     </div> 
    </div>

*
Drew Brees and Philip Rivers

This one was more than two quarterbacks competing. Brees was coach Marty Schottenheimer's guy. Rivers was general manager A.J. Smith's guy. With the Chargers out of playoff contention in Week 17 of 2005, Schottenheimer refused to play Rivers against the Broncos. Brees tore his labrum after being driven into the ground by Gerard Warren and the injury was used as an excuse for Smith to let Brees walk away as a free agent, ending the controversy.

Well, except for Miami fans. Remember, the Dolphins likely would have signed Brees if he didn't have that perceived bum shoulder.

     </div> 
    </div>

*
Steve Young and Joe Montana

Former 49ers teammate Charles Haley didn't paint a pretty picture of the bitterness between the two competitors. (Try to figure out who Haley sided with judging by this chapter of his autobiography: "Why Steve Young couldn't carry Joe Montana's jock.") Young just wanted a chance to compete but couldn't do it with Montana around (which is understandable on both sides). Young eventually replaced the injured Montana and kept the job even when Montana returned in 1992 (although Montana played in one game against the Lions in the season finale). But it was Young's gig, and the following season Montana was traded to Kansas City.

     </div> 
    </div>

Agree or disagree, contact Rank via Twitter or via Facebook. Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW