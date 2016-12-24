Could Sean Payton leave Saints to be L.A. Rams' coach?

Published: Dec 23, 2016 at 10:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Last March during the NFL's annual meeting, Saints coach Sean Payton nonchalantly mentioned that not only had he agreed to a new five-year contract extension, but also that he was carrying it around in his briefcase. It was a comical end to a year-long saga centered around the question of where Payton would be coaching in 2016.

Payton said at the time, "I don't see myself working anywhere else."

It's time to revisit that view.

With the Los Angeles Rams job open, multiple sources say it is a position Payton is monitoring with sincere interest. For Payton to become the team's new head coach, it would take significant maneuvering behind the scenes to work. One source described the prospects as not imminent or likely but "possible." The Rams, of course, would have to decide he's their overwhelming No. 1.

Payton hasn't been shy about his openness toward landing on the West Coast (his daughter lives in California), and there was plenty of interest last year in possible openings with the 49ers or Chargers, as well as the Colts.

Payton ended up staying in New Orleans for a salary near $10 million per year. Now he could leave just one year into the deal -- and the Saints may allow him to do it.

The Saints haven't been to the playoffs since 2013, despite a franchise QB in Drew Brees. Given Payton's hefty salary, and considering the frustration with another year of "will he or won't he" speculation, members of the organization are said to be tiring of it all. Morale is lower than it has been in the past, and uncertainty over Payton's future is one reason why.

The Saints would demand compensation to allow Payton to leave, but it might not be much. If he really wants out, the Saints aren't likely to hold him hostage, pay him his huge salary and ask him to coach the team when he wants to be elsewhere.

The way a deal would work, theoretically, is the Rams and Saints would agree on compensation first (draft picks or players). Then, the new team and Payton would work out a contract. Finally, the Saints would receive its picks.

Payton has been with the Saints since 2006 and won a Super Bowl. But a decade is a long time with one team -- too long in the eyes of some. With the rebuild almost complete and one more year of Brees, it would seemingly be a good time for all to transition.

With the Rams, Payton would find plenty of talent on defense, a healthy salary-cap situation, a young quarterback to mold and a lot of limelight and flash.

So where are the Rams in their search? Exactly where you'd imagine. Considering all the big names but knowing they are not coaching for a reason. Names like Jim Harbaugh, Jon Gruden, David Shaw all are in the extremely unlikely category.

No interviews are scheduled yet, but they'll likely have a better idea after this weekend of who is in the playoffs and who isn't to map out a schedule. But expect their list to include many of the hot coordinator options, such as Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Vance Joseph and others.

The Rams are not looking for a splash. They had one last time -- the most high-profile hire of the cycle -- and it was Jeff Fisher. They simply want the best for their football operation.

As for Payton, a lot would have to happen for him to land with the Rams. And last year, many of the same factors were at play and he ended up staying. It's not a given the outcome will be the same this time.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW