Could Preston Brown replace Kiko Alonso for Bills?

With Kiko Alonso likely sidelined for the season with a torn ACL, the Buffalo Bills appear to be looking to a rookie to fill the sizable void.
The Buffalo News' Tim Graham reported the Bills' staff is looking at third-round pick Preston Brown to jump into Alonso's role on the weakside, according to sources.
Brown was reportedly outstanding during voluntary workouts and minicamp. According to Graham, coaches raved behind the scenes about how well Brown has practiced.
Of course, looking good without pads on during the offseason will be much different than replacing an every-down dynamo with a cult-like following.
The 6-foot-1 Brown played inside linebacker at Louisville, but he is versatile enough that the Bills used him as a nickel linebacker in offseason practices.
NFL Media's Mike Mayock said during the draft that after watching Brown's tape, "I thought he could play three downs. He's a bit of a throwback type of player."
Plays are funneled to the weakside linebacker in new coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense, so if Brown wins the starting job he will be expected to become an immediate playmaker -- consider DeAndre Levy's role with the Detroit Lions last year as a template.
Third-year veteran Nigel Bradham -- who played well in limited time as an inside linebacker last season -- and 28-year-old Keith Rivers are also in consideration for the weakside duties.