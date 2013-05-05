Could Miami Dolphins move after failed stadium bill?

The Miami Dolphins likely lost their shot at hosting Super Bowl L when Florida lawmakers opted not to approve a deal that would publicly fund improvements to aging Sun Life Stadium.
Could the consequences be even greater?
Dee left the door open that the stadium issue could lead to the Dolphins' eventual exit from south Florida.
"The Dolphins are one of the only franchises in the NFL that don't have a long-term lease with their community," Dee said, according to The Palm Beach Post. "At some point, somebody's going to buy the franchise from (Dolphins owner Stephen Ross), and clearly the stadium is the first thing they would need to address."
Dee focused his ire on Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford, who chose not to bring the stadium bill to a vote before the legislative session concluded Friday. That kept the decision out of the hands of Miami-Dade County voters.
Said Dee of Weatherford: "At the end of the day, this abuse of power, I believe, will follow his career for a long time."
Ross has said he doesn't plan on selling the Dolphins in the immediate future. Still, egos have been bruised in Miami. This story isn't going away.