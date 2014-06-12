Could Marshawn Lynch retire from Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks have freakishly talented "Making the Leap" candidateChristine Michael and Robert Turbin waiting in the wings to shoulder the load should Lynch miss regular-season action.
What might get the organization's attention then?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Total Access, via a source close to Lynch, that the running back told two teammates during the 2013 season that he would consider retiring if the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII.
Asked by Rapoport if Lynch would seriously contemplate retirement now that Seattle has a Lombardi Trophy, the source replied, "He could. I could see him walking away."
Lynch is a different cat. Having saved his money, it's quite possible he could stand his ground out of principle even if he's only requesting a relatively minor raise that would put him second or third in the NFL's running-back pecking order.
Team sources have explained to Rapoport that they have added Michael and Turbin in the draft over the past few years because Lynch's actions are so unpredictable. As much as the team's brass loves and appreciates Lynch, they don't want to be left holding the bag if plans go awry.
Seahawks fans have no reason to panic unless Lynch is still giving off mixed signals come September.