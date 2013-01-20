Could Marc Trestman make Tim Tebow a Chicago Bear?

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't. New general manager David Caldwell already said, "I can't imagine a scenario in which he'll be a Jacksonville Jaguar, even if he's released."
New Bears coach Marc Trestman, however, had positive things to say after he was hired to prepare Tebow for the Senior Bowl and draft in 2010.
"He doesn't have explosive arm strength, but he has more than adequate arm strength to throw the ball in the NFL and make all the throws," Trestman said at the time, the Morning Journal reported, via ESPNChicago.com's Michael C. Wright. "I saw him do something totally different in seven or eight days. I can only imagine what he's going to do in one year or two years, because he's going to outwork everybody else and find a way to figure it out.
"If you're a coach and you love coaching quarterbacks, you'd love the opportunity to develop Tim Tebow."
Trestman loves coaching quarterbacks.
If Tebow is released, he'll probably want to go somewhere he has a chance to start. That won't happen with Jay Cutler in Chicago. But at least Trestman believes in Tebow. He used to, at least.