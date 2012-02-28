Could Manning, Wayne be reunited on another team?

SI.com's Peter King became the latest pundit to broach the possibility of a non-Indianapolis reunion between the quarterback and wide receiver.
King wrote on Tuesday that at least two teams will "seriously consider" signing Wayne with the hope of luring Manning if the Colts make the decision to cut ties with the legendary QB before his $28 million bonus is due on March 8.
NFL sources have told King that both Manning and Wayne would welcome a scenario that lands them on the same team. The pair played 10 seasons together in Indy, becoming one of the most prolific QB-WR combos in league history.
Wayne will turn 34 in November and is coming off a season in which his production slipped considerably. That said, tallying 75 catches for 960 yards and four touchdowns can be seen as a Herculean achievement when you consider the Colts' 2011 quarterback discount bin of Kerry Collins, Curtis Painter and Dan Orlovsky.