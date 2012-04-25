Could Luke Kuechly sneak into the top five?

With a little more than 24 hours to go before the draft, the rumor mill is ready to start spinning out of control.
NFL.com's Mock Draft Central
With the draft now upon us, NFL.com analysts unveil their final attempts at projecting how Round 1
will go. More ...
The latest suggestion: Boston College middle linebacker Luke Kuechlycould be in play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5 overall, according to the Tampa Bay Times. It's not as crazy a notion as you think.
Mike Mayock ranks Kuechly as the sixth-best player in this draft. ESPN's Todd McShay had Kuechly going fifth in his latest mock draft. Tampa Bay has a huge need at middle linebacker, and there is a scenario where the two players they want (LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne and Alabama running back Trent Richardson) are both off the board by the time the Bucs pick.
It's amazing how well the Minnesota Vikings' smokescreens about the No. 3 pick are working, if they are truly interested in USC tackle Matt Kalil. The closer we get to the draft, the more we hear that they indeed will pass on Kalil. That could lead to a fall for Kalil outside the top five, possibly all the way to the Buffalo Bills at No. 10.
In a draft where we have known the top two picks for a while, it's nice that the rest of the top 10 is such a mystery.