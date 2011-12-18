Could Gronking threaten almighty Tebowing's meme throne?

For those who find Tebowing a tad too serene and introspective, perhaps it's time to try Gronking.
Named after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Gronking involves jumping in the air and spiking a football into the ground as hard as humanly possible.
Gronkowski has been given 16 opportunities to do this after scoring touchdowns in what has become a historic season for the second-year pro. Last week, he set the NFL single-season record for TD catches by a tight end.
A Boston radio station invited fans to send in their own photos of Gronking, with the submissions leading to some national media exposure. Gronkowski was pleased to have his own budding meme.
"That was pretty impressive. There was a parent with my jersey on with his kid in the air, spiking his kid. I saw that one, which was awesome," Gronkowski told WBZ-FM on Thursday. "The fact that it made ESPN through you guys, that's pretty impressive and pretty cool at the same time."
Gronking is off to a nice start, but let us know when somebody does it while next to the dudes from Bush.