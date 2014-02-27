Around the League

Presented By

Could Eric Decker join Andrew Luck on the Colts?

Published: Feb 27, 2014 at 01:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Eric Decker is a smart man.

If the Denver Broncoswon't pay him enough to keep him catching passes from Peyton Manning, the wide receiver would like to go catch balls from another all-world passer: Andrew Luck.

According, to WCNC-TV's Vic Lombardi, the Indianapolis Coltshave interest in pursuing Decker. The interest appears mutual, according to Lombardi.

The more prudent move for the Colts remains spending their money on pass protection, but chasing Decker is certainly the type of ostentatious move owner Jim Irsay loves.

Despite a gaggle of young receivers and pass-catching tight ends, Indy could view Decker as a long-term replacement for Reggie Wayne, after realizing last season what life without the veteran is like.

Decker's size and route running would be a nice complement alongside T.Y. Hilton and Da'Rick Rogers (who showed flashes of explosive potential last season). Wayne plans to return from his ACL tear, but taking some pressure off the 35-year-old is a necessity for the Colts.

From Decker's perspective, he'd be trading a living legend for arguably the best young passer in the NFL -- exactly what the Colts did two years ago.

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen

On a recent episode of the "Around The League Podcast" we discussed Decker's viability as a No. 1 receiver away from Manning -- one argument being that Decker was a product of Manning and the Broncos' offense. We could contend that moving to the Colts would make that portion of the argument moot.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the Super Bowl that the Broncosdon't view Decker as a No. 1 receiver, an indicator the team is prepared to let him walk out the door.

A jaunt over to join Luck in Indy would get Decker paid and keep him alongside a stud quarterback. That's what some might call a win-win-win for the receiver.

The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" discusses the top 101 free agents and forecasts the offseasons of the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW