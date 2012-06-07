Could C.J. Spiller steal touches from Fred Jackson?

"(Spiller's) confidence level just went through the roof in my opinion. He knows what to do a lot better now," Bills coach Chan Gailey recently told reporters, according to ESPN.com. "He has a lot of confidence that he can play running back, he can go out and play receiver, he can do a lot of things and blocking. He's gotten better at his blocking from the previous year. His ball security was a lot better last year. He carried it multiple times and did a good job of controlling the ball."