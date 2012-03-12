Could bad word of mouth sink Brandon Lloyd to Pats?

"He wasn't shy about telling (former Broncos quarterback Kyle) Orton, 'Give me the damn ball,' or a look," the source said. "I don't think Tom Brady is going to put up with that. Tom Brady is going to be like, 'Just shut up. I pass it to the open guy. If you're open, I'll get it to you.' I don't know how he would react to that. Kyle never did that."