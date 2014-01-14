Coughlin: McAdoo hire a 'fire in (Giants') rear end'

The New York Giants' hiring of Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator came as a surprise on Tuesday.
Our own Gregg Rosenthal speculated that the decision to pass on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator (and former Giants QBs coach) Mike Sullivan was an indication of a legitimate shakeup for Eli Manning and company. Comments from Tom Coughlin appear to back that up.
"Here's what I expect," Coughlin said (via The Star Ledger). "I think the players will respond to this. We're going to try to compromise the system with what we have here. However, there will be change. And that change will be very positive and very well-received by our team and our players.
"And if our players are scrambling around to learn a new system -- good. That's another fire in their rear end."
That right there is an interesting choice of words.
