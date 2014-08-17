Coughlin frustrated with Giants' poor offensive form

After a third preseason game we are still no closer to knowing how Ben McAdoo's offense will look for the New York Giants.
What we do know is that Eli Manning didn't play very well again. The signal-caller went just 1-of-7 passing in Saturday night's 27-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
"We are realists, and looking at what looked to be a very poor performance in the first half with the 1s that didn't really get a lot better once the 2s came in," Coughlin said, per ESPN.com. "It wasn't impressive at all. We didn't get a whole lot done. There's no production. There's nothing to look at from a production standpoint."
The Giants trailed 23-0 heading into the fourth quarter before roster-bubble players led a comeback.
Manning is 7 of 16 (43.8 percent) for 49 yards (3.06 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns in three games. He hasn't looked comfortable at all in the new system, but the quarterback believes the team was just a couple plays from being "OK" Saturday.
"I don't worry too much," Manning said, per the New York Daily News. "Obviously you want to go out there and you want to play well. You feel like you should be able to find completions and do things well. But you can't get worried at this point in time."
It takes time to learn a new offense, but the Giants don't have much left before the games start to count. If we don't see improvement in the all-important Week 3 preseason game next week, Manning should start to worry.
