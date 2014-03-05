Cortland Finnegan will be released by St. Louis Rams

The Rams intimated during last month's NFL Scouting Combine that Cortland Finneganhad a home in St. Louis next season, but his gaudy salary ultimately trumped those plans.
The former All-Pro cornerback tweeted Wednesday that he's done as a Ram:
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams met with Finnegan on Wednesday to discuss his options for 2014 and beyond, according to Rams sources. One of those options was to take a pay cut, but Finnegan decided to part ways with the club instead.
Finnegan tweeted his impending release as soon as he left the meeting, which included coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead. The quick tweet meant the news came as a surprise to some members of the organization.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the Ramsmust wait until Tuesday, after the start of the new league year, to release Finnegan because they don't have the 2013 salary-cap space to do it sooner.
Fisher also told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that the Ramsremain interested in re-signing the 30-year-old defender at a later date, but not at his weighty $10 million price tag.
His release saves the team $4 million in 2014 while generating roughly $6 million in dead money.
Long before a fractured orbital bone ended his 2013 season, Finnegan's play had fallen off a cliff. Limited to nickel duty, the once-physical and reliable cover man was too frequently torched in coverage for a defense that obviously no longer sees him as a priority.
If he's brought back, it will be on the cheap.
