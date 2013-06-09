Cortland Finnegan: Rams or Lions will win Super Bowl

"You don't have the name Megatron for any other reason other than you're a bad man," Finnegan said, explaining why he thinks the Lions can turn it around after a 4-12 season. "So that's where it's at. They had a lot of good things going for them. Slot receivers, (Matthew) Stafford is amazing. They picked up some good stuff this year. So (Jim) Schwartz, he's always going to put together a good team."