Corey Peters out of Falcons OTAs and minicamp

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Corey Peters will miss the final two weeks of the OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp on June 19-21 after suffering a foot injury this offseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Peters has started 30 of 32 games over the past two seasons for the Falcons. Peters quickly earned a starting job during his rookie season, playing in over 56 percent of the team's snaps while 33 tackles and a sack. Peters logged more than 60 percent of the snaps last season, finishing with 26 tackles and three sacks to lead Falcons interior defensive linemen.
Peters also recorded his first career interception in 2011. With the Falcons holding a 24-17 lead over the Carolina Panthers midway through the fourth quarter, Peters diagnosed a screen pass and used his right hand to haul in a pass Cam Newton had intended for DeAngelo Williams. The Falcons would go on to drain over four minutes off the clock and score a game-clinching touchdown.
Peters is expected to be ready for training camp, but his absence will give 2009 draft picks Peria Jerry (first round) and Vance Walker (seventh round) and 2012 seventh-round pick Travian Robertson more reps during the OTAs and minicamp.