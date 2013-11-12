Corey Liuget won't be fined for hit on Peyton Manning

Denver Broncos interim coach Jack Del Rio said Monday he asked the NFL to review the hit on Peyton Manning that aggravated the quarterback's ankle injury Sunday in a win over the San Diego Chargers.
Late in the fourth quarter, Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget hit Manning low on an attempted sack. There was no flag on the play.
The NFL reportedly told Denver Post reporter Mike Kliss the hit was legal because Liuget made initial contact to Manning's thigh area, then wrapped his arms below the knee. The first contact above the knee was key to the play being deemed legal. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, per a person informed of the situation, that Liuget won't be fined.
Though Manning suffered a simple aggravation of the ankle injury he's dealt with this season, he "will start Sunday" against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, a source informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.
